NFL will appeal ruling in Jon Gruden case

As expected, the NFL will continue to fight the question of whether Jon Gruden’s lawsuit must be sent to arbitration.

Per a league spokesperson, “We will be appealing the decision.”

The process will commence with a procedural step; the league, and co-defendant Roger Goodell, will make a request for a rehearing before the Nevada Supreme Court.

Given that the full court already has issued a 5-2 ruling against the league and Goodell, it’s likely just a matter of time before the NFL will be filing a petition for appeal with the United States Supreme Court.

And then even more time will pass, as the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to take the case. If it does, even more time will pass until a final decision is issued.

The case was filed in November 2021. More months and years will likely pass before Gruden is ever able to begin exploring who leaked the supposedly secret emails from the Washington investigation, triggering his ouster during the 2021 regular season.