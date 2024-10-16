NFL will continue to crack down on violent gestures because “it sends the wrong message”

The NFL has made clear that any violent gestures, including finger guns, are not allowed. In the first five weeks, the league cracked down on the violent depictions with penalty flags and fines.

Eight players were penalized and fined the first four weeks of the season for depicting violence, with two more penalties and three more fines in Week 5. Fines have averaged $12,697, with Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase paying $19,697 for a Week 5 touchdown celebration that included a violent gesture.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the penalties and fines will continue until players stop the depictions of violence.

“It’s a long-standing policy and we are going to enforce that,” Goodell said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “Troy had a direct conversation with the union I think just last week about it. We’re going to continue on that focus. We don’t think it’s appropriate in those circumstances and sends the wrong messages. So, we’ll continue to do that.”