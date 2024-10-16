 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Other PFT Content

NFL will continue to crack down on violent gestures because “it sends the wrong message”

  
Published October 15, 2024 10:39 PM

The NFL has made clear that any violent gestures, including finger guns, are not allowed. In the first five weeks, the league cracked down on the violent depictions with penalty flags and fines.

Eight players were penalized and fined the first four weeks of the season for depicting violence, with two more penalties and three more fines in Week 5. Fines have averaged $12,697, with Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase paying $19,697 for a Week 5 touchdown celebration that included a violent gesture.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the penalties and fines will continue until players stop the depictions of violence.

“It’s a long-standing policy and we are going to enforce that,” Goodell said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “Troy had a direct conversation with the union I think just last week about it. We’re going to continue on that focus. We don’t think it’s appropriate in those circumstances and sends the wrong messages. So, we’ll continue to do that.”