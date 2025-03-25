NFL will have four officials get extra work in UFL

The NFL would greatly benefit from full-time, year-round officials. But the NFL, among other things, isn’t willing to pay for full-time, year-round officials.

One thing full-time, year-round officials could do is work other games in other leagues. Via FootballZebras.com, four current NFL officials have been selected to do just that.

Umpire Scott Walker, down judge Brian Sakowski, line judge Brian Perry, and field judge Jeff Shears will be sent to the UFL.

Walker and Perry finished their first NFL seasons in 2024. Neither Sakowski nor Shears earned playoff assignments. Per the report, all four will be assigned to the same crew in the UFL, and they’ll work five of the 10 UFL games.

Any arrangement that gives NFL officials more reps is a good one. And if the UFL pays some of the freight, even better for the NFL.

Still, more than that is needed. More work. More reps. More opportunities to learn the rules and to apply the rules and to improve. The job is too important for part-time employees who have other responsibilities during football season.

As it is for coaches, players, and executives, it should be for officials. All football, all the time. No matter what it costs the NFL to get the officials to give up their other jobs and go all in with being game officials.

The lack of full-time commitment is about more than money. With the league office generally against embracing full-time officials, someone has to be willing to make time to fight against the currents. Even if that means risking some political capital in what will be an uphill climb.