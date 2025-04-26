 Skip navigation
NFL will move Lions’ Thanksgiving kickoff to 1 p.m. ET

  
April 26, 2025

The Lions’ Thanksgiving game will start a little later this year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told Pat McAfee that the league is planning a change to the Thanksgiving schedule to make it more resemble the typical kickoff times on a Sunday, with the three games kicking off at 1, 4:25 and 8:15 Eastern time.

“One little small change, we’re probably going to move from a 12:30 Eastern kickoff back to 1,” Goodell said. “We’ll go back to the traditional windows, start at 1, roll right into Dallas, and then in prime time.”

Goodell said he thinks Detroit and Dallas have established themselves as the traditional homes for Thanksgiving and he doesn’t see that changing, and that the league will continue to pick one high-profile prime time game for Thanksgiving night.