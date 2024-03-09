NFLPA adds four new members to Executive Committee

The NFL Players Association has a new president, Lions linebacker Jaylen Reeves-Maybin. The union also has four new members of its Executive Committee.

The new members are Jets long snapper Thomas Hennessy (who also is the treasurer), 49ers linebacker Oren Burks, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, and Texans quarterback Case Keenum.

Exiting the committee are Alex Mack, Jason McCourty, and Richard Sherman.

The other members of the Executive Committee are Calais Campbell, Austin Ekeler, Ryan Kelly, Brandon McManus, Thomas Morstead, and Michael Thomas.