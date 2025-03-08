 Skip navigation
NFLPA issues statement of support for UFL players

  
Published March 7, 2025 08:17 PM

As the UFL’s players continue to prepare for the 2025 season without a new labor deal, the NFL Players Association has posted a statement of support for their spring-league brethren.

“We are proud to stand in solidarity with the players of the UFL as they fight for a contract ahead of the UFL season,” the NFLPA said. “It’s time for Fox Sports and the other UFL owners to show their players respect and give them the fair wages and healthcare coverage that they deserve.”

It sounds good. The problem is that not nearly enough UFL players are committed to the cause. As one agent who represents multiple UFL players told PFT on Friday, the younger players aren’t on board with the effort to use P.R. or threatened work stoppages to get a better deal.

For the younger players, playing in the UFL is a means to a bigger end. The payday comes if/when they earn a shot to earn a job in the NFL. They’re willing to take whatever they get in the spring if it means having a crack at a job in the fall.