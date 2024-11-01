 Skip navigation
NFLPA names Bills RB Ray Davis as Community MVP for Week 9

  
November 1, 2024

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Bills running back Ray Davis has been named this week’s Community MVP.

Davis is being recognized for hosting an event with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Davis, who participated in the program while growing up in foster care, hosted a group of 14 big and little brothers for a stadium tour, pizza party and question-and-answer session.

“A big goal of mine has been to give back the same way others have given back to me in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America organization,” Davis said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Davis’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.