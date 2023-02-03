 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLPA receives list of candidates for Executive Director position

  
Published February 3, 2023 06:18 AM
nbc_pft_scheduleandinjuries_230203
February 3, 2023 11:41 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss how a 17-week regular season increases the number of injuries, particularly when it matters most, and at what point action should be considered from a player-safety standpoint.

The NFL Players Association has been looking for a new executive director. The process has resulted in the identification of six potential candidates for the job.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, recruiter Russell Reynolds presented at least five choices to the union’s executive committee. They are former Falcons and Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr., NFLPA chief operating officer Teri Patterson Smith, NFLPA senior director of player affairs Don Davis, and NFLPA assistant director of external affairs George Atallah.

Per Kaplan, former NFLPA president Domonique Foxworth also is a candidate.

It’s unclear where it goes from here. Kaplan suggests that the group could eventually be trimmed to three.

At some point, the elected representatives will need to pick a winner to replace DeMaurice Smith, who got the job 14 years ago, following the passing of longtime executive director Gene Upshaw.

Some have complained that the process isn’t open to any and all interested parties. The challenge with that approach, however, is that the union would then have an avalanche of interested candidates to sift through.