NFLPA: We fully support our player members participating in the Olympics

  
Published May 15, 2025 03:43 PM

Earlier on Thursday, the league announced that owners will consider a resolution for active players to participate in the 2028 Olympics at next week’s spring meeting.

The NFLPA has now formally endorsed the idea.

We fully support our player members participating in the Olympics and taking this opportunity to represent their country on the highest international stage,” the NFLPA said in a statement, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

It remains to be seen whether or not owners will approve the resolution, which would allow current players to play flag football at the event in Los Angeles. The resolution calls for a maximum of one player per franchise on any Olympic team. While that means only one player per club could be on Team USA, another player from the same NFL franchise could represent a different country.