NFL’s four winless teams are paired up on Sunday

The NFL currently has four winless teams. Barring a tie, that number will be cut in half on Sunday.

In a quirk of the schedule, the league’s four bottom-feeders are paired off on Sunday, with the 0-3 Bears hosting the 0-3 Broncos and the 0-3 Panthers hosting the 0-3 Vikings.

The two home teams are both 3.5-point underdogs, so if the betting odds are correct, the Bears and Panthers will be at the bottom of the league with 0-4 records after Sunday afternoon.

And that would be very good news for the Bears, as they have both their own 2024 first-round draft pick and the Panthers’ pick, thanks to this year’s trade that allowed the Panthers to draft Bryce Young first overall.

The Bears might just find themselves with both the first overall pick and the second overall pick in 2024. That would mean this season has been a disaster, but it could set the Bears up to build a very bright future.