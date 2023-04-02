NFL’s funding rule isn’t mandatory; did the Browns make escrow payment for Deshaun Watson deal?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL’s funding rule isn’t mandatory; did the Browns make escrow payment for Deshaun Watson deal?

  
Published April 2, 2023 04:42 AM
nbc_pft_watson_230330
March 30, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze who could be on the hot seat if the Browns don’t have a big year, now that Deshaun Watson is back the whole season and Cleveland has upgraded its weapons.

In the immediate aftermath of last year’s fully-guaranteed $230 million Deshaun Watson deal in Cleveland, we reported that the NFL’s funding rule requires the Browns to place $160 million into escrow by March 31, 2023 .

So March 31, 2023 has come and gone. Did the Browns place $160 million into escrow before the supposed deadline?

We’ve asked both the Browns and the league on Saturday. There has been no response. (We tried again this morning.)

The reason for the question is simple. The relevant portion of the Collective Bargaining Agreement does not include mandatory language for the funding of future guarantees.

The section on “Funding of Deferred and Guaranteed Contracts” appears at page 178 of the CBA. It begins like this: “The NFL may require that by a prescribed date certain, each Club must deposit into a segregated account . . . .”

One of the first things they teach you in law school is the difference between the words “may” and “shall.” The first is permissive. The second is mandatory.

So if it’s “may,” it’s not required. The NFL doesn’t have to do it.

The funding rule was put in place years ago at the NFL Players Association’s behest, to protect players against potential owner insolvency. Now that no one is going broke, there’s no need for the funding rule.

More specific to the terms of the CBA, there’s no reason for the NFL to require funding of fully-guaranteed deals.

For now, the question is whether the NFL required the Browns to do it for Watson. If the league didn’t, some may wonder whether the funding rule is, at this point, nothing more than a phony device used by teams as an excuse to not give full guarantees.

And it would seem to strengthen any argument that teams and the league are colluding to refuse to fully guarantee contracts.