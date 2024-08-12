Nick Bolton, Justin Reid return to Chiefs practice

There is some positive news on the injury front from Chiefs training camp with two of their key defensive players.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, linebacker Nick Bolton and safety Justin Reid have both returned to practice on Monday.

Bolton has been dealing with an elbow injury and Reid a quad injury.

Matt McMullan of the Chiefs’ website notes that Kansas City is going through a lighter, non-padded practice to start the week.

The Chiefs will host the Lions on Saturday afternoon for their second exhibition matchup of the summer.