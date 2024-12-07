 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Bosa downgraded to out, Talanoa Hufanga activated off IR

  
Published December 7, 2024 04:47 PM

Nick Bosa will officially miss another game.

The 49ers have downgraded Bosa to out — one of several moves they’ve made on Saturday.

Bosa was already sidelined for the last two weeks with hip and oblique injuries. He did not practice all week. Bosa has 7.0 sacks this season in 10 games.

San Francisco has activated safety Talanoa Hufanga and signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad. Hufanga was limited all week in practice with a wrist injury.

As corresponding moves, San Francisco placed running back Jordan Mason (ankle) and safety George Odum (knee) on injured reserve. The 49ers already placed Christian McCaffrey on IR earlier this week, leaving Isaac Guerendo as the team’s top running back.

Offensive lineman Aaron Banks has been downgraded to out.

Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and linebacker Jalen Graham have been elevated to the gameday roster.