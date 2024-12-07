Nick Bosa downgraded to out, Talanoa Hufanga activated off IR

Nick Bosa will officially miss another game.

The 49ers have downgraded Bosa to out — one of several moves they’ve made on Saturday.

Bosa was already sidelined for the last two weeks with hip and oblique injuries. He did not practice all week. Bosa has 7.0 sacks this season in 10 games.

San Francisco has activated safety Talanoa Hufanga and signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad. Hufanga was limited all week in practice with a wrist injury.

As corresponding moves, San Francisco placed running back Jordan Mason (ankle) and safety George Odum (knee) on injured reserve. The 49ers already placed Christian McCaffrey on IR earlier this week, leaving Isaac Guerendo as the team’s top running back.

Offensive lineman Aaron Banks has been downgraded to out.

Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and linebacker Jalen Graham have been elevated to the gameday roster.