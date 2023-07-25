 Skip navigation
Nick Bosa is not expected to practice without a new deal

  
Published July 25, 2023 02:33 PM

49ers training camp is set to get underway without defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa is in the market for a new contract as he heads into the final year of his rookie pact and General Manager John Lynch called talks about an extension a “little more complex” during a Tuesday press conference. Lynch said that he doesn’t expect Bosa to report to camp on time and head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he would be surprised if Bosa does any practice work until a new contract is in place.

“I have not seen Nick,” Lynch said. “I would expect he’s not here to start off. We’re working. We’re having really good communication . . . We’re working diligently to try to come to an agreement. I think the challenge is you’re talking about a real special player. You’re talking about one of the better players in the league. You could argue that could simplify things, but I think at times it’s just finding that sweet spot.”

Players who don’t report to camp while under contract are subject to daily fines, but the 49ers could treat Bosa’s absence as an excused one as they try to hammer out an agreement in the coming days.