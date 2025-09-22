Nick Bosa out for 2025 season with torn ACL

When Nick Bosa came off the field to be examined in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, the Fox broadcast showed him giving a thumbs down to someone in the crowd.

Perhaps Bosa knew then his season was done.

While head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Sunday’s game that San Francisco didn’t think Bosa’s 2025 was over, tests revealed on Monday that Bosa did, in fact, tear his ACL during the Week 3 contest, according to multiple reports.

Bosa will now undergo season-ending surgery.

The ACL tear is to the same knee Bosa had surgically reconstructed in 2020 after suffering the same injury.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Bosa was the AP defensive rookie of the year that season and won AP defensive player of the year in 2022 after leading the league with 18.5 sacks.

Bosa madę the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. He had 9.0 sacks in 14 games last season and had recorded 2.0 sacks with four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles so far in 2025.

Now the 49ers will have to look elsewhere for production at edge rusher.