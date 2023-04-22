 Skip navigation
Nick Bosa to Cardinals before 2019 draft: If you draft Kyler Murray over me, I’ll haunt you

  
Published April 22, 2023 12:12 AM
nbc_pft_kylermurray_230407
April 7, 2023 08:10 AM
Former Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim acknowledged Kyler Murray works but his attention to detail can improve, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to question Arizona's long-term aspirations with the QB.

The Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and the 49ers took Nick Bosa second. Bosa told the Cardinals before that draft they were making a mistake.

That’s the word from former Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim, who says that the Cardinals viewed Bosa as the best overall prospect in that draft.

“When Kliff Kingsbury and I got together to go to see players and have dinners, we went to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and had dinner with Nick Bosa prior to the draft. And loved him, obviously. Our highest-graded guy on the board. Amazing in every way,” Keim told Colin Cowherd.

But Bosa knew the Cardinals would go with the quarterback over their top-graded player, and warned them he’d be coming after that quarterback if the NFC West rival 49ers took him No. 2.

“He puts his arm around me and Kliff Kingsbury, both of us, in basically a headlock,” Keim said. “And he said, ‘I think you guys are going to end up taking that little quarterback, and if you do,’ he looked over at me and said, ‘Steve, I will haunt you for the rest of your career.’”

Keim’s career as a general manager is over, but Bosa, the NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year, continues to haunt opposing quarterbacks.