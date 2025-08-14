Nick Bosa will not participate in 49ers joint practice with Raiders

The Raiders’ offensive line will get a bit of a break in Thursday’s joint practice with the 49ers.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa will not participate in the session due to soreness.

Bosa’s specific injury has not been disclosed.

Left guard Ben Bartch is also not practicing due to an elbow injury.

The 49ers and Raiders will play their second preseason game on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.