 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Caserio on Jimmie Ward: We’ll let the legal process take care of itself

  
Published July 24, 2025 09:19 AM

In June, Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested and booked on charges of assault family violence impeding breath/circulation, which is a third-degree felony under Texas law.

For the first time since the arrest, both General Manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed Ward’s situation in their respective press conferences this week at the start of training camp.

“Yeah, working through that,” Caserio said, via transcript from the team. “Kind of let the legal process take care of itself. We have been in contact with the league. We will work with the league. We will be compliant on our end, do the best we can. So I think it’s day-to-day, but kind of let that process take care of itself. Whatever the outcome is we’ll handle it accordingly.”

“Yeah, with Jimmie, yeah, it’s unfortunate any time something like that happens and comes out in the news and that happens to one of your players,” Ryans said. “Jimmie is a guy that I’ve known the longest. Since I first started in the NFL I’ve worked with Jimmie. I know the type of guy he is, and we’ll just let the legal situation play itself out.”

While Ward is in the building after reporting for camp, he is not currently practicing as he’s on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing foot surgery.