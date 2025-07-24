Nick Caserio on Jimmie Ward: We’ll let the legal process take care of itself

In June, Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested and booked on charges of assault family violence impeding breath/circulation, which is a third-degree felony under Texas law.

For the first time since the arrest, both General Manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed Ward’s situation in their respective press conferences this week at the start of training camp.

“Yeah, working through that,” Caserio said, via transcript from the team. “Kind of let the legal process take care of itself. We have been in contact with the league. We will work with the league. We will be compliant on our end, do the best we can. So I think it’s day-to-day, but kind of let that process take care of itself. Whatever the outcome is we’ll handle it accordingly.”

“Yeah, with Jimmie, yeah, it’s unfortunate any time something like that happens and comes out in the news and that happens to one of your players,” Ryans said. “Jimmie is a guy that I’ve known the longest. Since I first started in the NFL I’ve worked with Jimmie. I know the type of guy he is, and we’ll just let the legal situation play itself out.”

While Ward is in the building after reporting for camp, he is not currently practicing as he’s on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing foot surgery.