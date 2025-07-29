Nick Chubb: It’s been great getting back to football

Nick Chubb hasn’t played much football over the last two years, but the veteran running back is starting to get back into the groove at Texans training camp.

Chubb suffered a serious knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season and then broke his foot after appearing in eight games for the Browns last season. Chubb only averaged 3.3 yards per carry in those appearances, but said that he’s feeling stronger the more work he gets in his new offense.

“I feel good,” Chubb said at a Monday press conference. “It’s been great to get a chance to come out here and play some more football, it’s been a while for me. I love it out here. It’s been great getting back.”

Chubb was expected to split time with Joe Mixon in the Houston backfield, but Mixon is on the non-football injury list with a foot issue and that’s meant increased reps for Chubb in practice. Chubb said he’s welcomed the work because he needs “every rep I can get” and Mixon’s situation means the Texans might be relying on him to power their ground game into the regular season.

