Nick Chubb limited in Wednesday return to practice

  
Published October 2, 2024 04:23 PM

Browns running back Nick Chubb officially returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

It was Chubb’s first practice in over a year after he suffered a major knee injury during the team’s Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh last season.

The Browns have 21 days to activate Chubb to the 53-man roster.

Running back Nyheim Hines (knee) also participated in his first regular-season practice with Cleveland as a limited participant. He also is now in a 21-day window.

And tight end David Njoku (ankle) was limited as he works his way back into the mix.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (Achilles), right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow, triceps), center Ethan Pocic (ankle), left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee), and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps) all did not practice. Garrett’s listing is notable because it does not include the foot and thigh injuries it did last week.

Cornerback Greg Newsome also did not practice due to personal reasons.

Guard Michael Dunn (illness), offensive tackle James Hudson (shoulder), offensive tackle Dawand Jones (knee), and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) were all limited.

Cornerback Martin Emerson (gameday concussion protocol evaluation), receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (hand) were all full.