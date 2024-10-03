 Skip navigation
Nick Chubb: Returning to practice “felt like a dream”

  
Published October 3, 2024 01:22 PM

Browns running back Nick Chubb returned to practice for the first time on Wednesday since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last year.

In a Thursday press conference, Chubb noted how nice it was to get back on the field with his teammates.

“It didn’t feel real. It felt like a dream,” Chubb said. “Feel like I’ve been battling this for a while now, so it was great to get all that off my shoulders and finally get out there.”

Cleveland has a 21-day window to activate Chubb to the 53-man roster and it doesn’t seem like Chubb will play against Washington in Week 5. Chubb did not reveal any sort of target date for him to play.

“It depends on how I feel,” Chubb said. “They told me [to] take however long I need to. Whenever I feel great, I’ll be out there.”

Chubb went through a similar knee injury in college at Georgia, and said that helped him in the process of getting back to the field this time. That also has helped him keep his confidence that he can be as effective as he once was as he returns.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. But Chubb won’t be on the field concerned about suffering another major injury.

“Once you get out there and you’re running around, it’s like you’re eight years old again,” Chubb said. “It’s like riding a bike. That’s not something that’s in my head. You can’t control that. So, I’m gonna go out there and play fast.

“I’m just trying to be me. I don’t look at expectations. Like I always say, I just work hard and everything happens like it’s supposed to happen.”