nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Nick Emmanwori, the third pick in round two, gets fully-guaranteed deal

  
Published July 17, 2025 11:04 PM

The full guarantees in round two have extended beyond the first two picks.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori has received a fully-guaranteed, four-year rookie deal. He was the third pick in round two.

And so the first three picks in round two have gotten fully-guaranteed deals. The next guy up is Browns running Quinshon Judkins, the fourth pick in round two.

Others taken in round two have signed deals that pay less than 100 percent of the full guarantees. We’ll do a full breakdown once the official deals are in.

For now, however, the news is this — the tug-of-war has made its way to Judkins. And he would have a better shot at getting a fully-guaranteed deal if he hadn’t been arrested last weekend for misdemeanor domestic battery.