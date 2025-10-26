Nick Mangold dies at 41

Former Jets center Nick Mangold has died. He was 41.

The Jets announced on Sunday morning his “sudden passing.”

Mangold, a first-round draft pick in 2006, spent 11 years with the team. He was a two-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He’s a member of the Jets’ Ring of Honor. He is one of the 52 modern-era candidates for the 2026 Hall of Fame class.

News had emerged earlier this month that Mangold was in need of a kidney transplant.

We extend our condolences to Mangold’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches.