Nick Mangold needs a kidney, asks fans to consider donating

Nick Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowl center for the Jets, is in need of a kidney, and has asked fans to consider donating.

In a message he distributed through the Jets, Mangold said his kidney failure stems from a condition he was diagnosed with in 2006, the year the Jets drafted him in the first round.

“This isn’t an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what’s been happening with me and my health. In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease,” Mangold wrote. “After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time. Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets community. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood. If you are willing to find out if you could be a match and donate a kidney to me please go to this site https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant and click the link I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY. Use my full name, Nicholas Mangold, and my birthday, 1/13/1984. I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating.”

Mangold retired from the Jets after the 2016 season and was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022.