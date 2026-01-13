Cam Heyward, DK Metcalf would like to see Aaron Rodgers back in 2026

When Aaron Rodgers was taking his time before deciding whether to join the Steelers last offseason, defensive end Cam Heyward expressed frustration with the quarterback’s unwillingness to make a commitment.

Rodgers eventually signed with the team and it’s clear that Heyward isn’t continuing to harbor any hard feelings about the launch of the relationship. After the Steelers’ season ended with a 30-6 loss to the Texans on Monday night, Heyward said he hopes to see Rodgers back in Pittsburgh next season.

“I’m not going to play GM right now,” Heyward said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “If 8 wants to come back, he has a right to come back. I’d like to see him come back. But I’m not going to make that decision. It’s not fair to the Steelers. It’s not fair to 8. I have a lot of respect for the organization and Aaron, he’s earned my respect for what he’s been through this year. And he’s a hell of a teammate. I’m just very thankful I got to play with that quarterback.”

Wide receiver DK Metcalf had a similar view when he was asked about a potential return.

“I’m gonna let everybody settle down and give him a month or two off, but hopefully he comes back,” Metcalf said, via the team.

When about next season after the game, Rodgers said he won’t make any “emotional decisions” about whether or not he’s played his final game in the NFL.