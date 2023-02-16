 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni: 32 out of 32 NFL head coaches would have punted on fourth-and-3

  
Published February 16, 2023 10:54 AM
nbc_pft_hurtscontract_230215
February 15, 2023 08:55 AM
Jalen Hurts says he's focused most on winning, but given that his performance puts the Eagles in different territory financially for his next contract, winning could be more of a challenge for Philadelphia.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was one of the NFL’s most aggressive coaches on fourth downs all year, but he has taken some criticism for taking his offense off the field on two key fourth downs in Super Bowl LVII. Today he addressed the last of those decisions.

On fourth-and-3 from the Eagles’ 32-yard line, trailing 28-27, with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Sirianni decided to punt. The result of that decision was a disaster, with Kadarius Toney returning the punt 65 yards and the Chiefs scoring a touchdown two plays later, but Sirianni stands by his decision.

“I think you get 32 out of 32 NFL coaches punting there. There are no regrets,” Sirianni said.

Whether it’s true that all 32 coaches would have punted if faced with that precise situation is impossible to say, but it seems likely that at least a few would have gone for it. The analytics were clear that the Eagles should have gone for it , and enough NFL coaches now study analytics that some probably would have recognized that going for it there was the right call.

Sirianni is one of those coaches, which is why the Eagles converted 22 fourth downs during the regular season, the second-most in the NFL. Unfortunately, he lost his nerve in the Super Bowl.