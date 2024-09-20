 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: C.J. Gardner-Johnson “tweaked” something in his foot

  
Published September 20, 2024 11:50 AM

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was added to Philadelphia’s injury report on Thursday and head coach Nick Sirianni did not go into much detail as to his status for the weekend when speaking to the media on Friday.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Sirianni said Gardner-Johnson “tweaked” something in his foot on Thursday. McLane noted the injury occurred during the morning walk-through. Sirianni added the team will see how things go today.

Gardner-Johnson has recorded 11 total tackles for Philadelphia in the first two weeks.

Sirianni also said he would not rule out receiver A.J. Brown, even though the receiver has not practiced this week. But it seems that Brown is unlikely to play, given that he revealed to ESPN earlier this week that he’ll miss a few weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered last Friday.

Philadelphia’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later in the day.