 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy attending 49ers voluntary workouts, George Kittle is not

  
Published April 22, 2025 11:35 AM

As the 49ers’ offseason program gets started, one of the team’s key offensive players is in attendance while another is not.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has elected to attend Phase I of the voluntary program, while tight end George Kittle has remained away from the team.

Both Purdy and Kittle are negotiating new deals with San Francisco.

Purdy, 25, is entering the last year of his rookie deal and is in line for a significant raise for 2025 after being vastly underpaid for a starting quarterback over the last two seasons. With Purdy having just become eligible for a second contract, the 49ers have signaled all offseason from ownership on down that they are willing to pay Purdy.

Kittle, 31, is entering the last year of a five-year, $75 million contract. He is scheduled to have a cap number of $22.026 million for 2025. But Kittle and the 49ers are reportedly “far apart” on their contract talks.