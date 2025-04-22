Brock Purdy attending 49ers voluntary workouts, George Kittle is not

As the 49ers’ offseason program gets started, one of the team’s key offensive players is in attendance while another is not.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has elected to attend Phase I of the voluntary program, while tight end George Kittle has remained away from the team.

Both Purdy and Kittle are negotiating new deals with San Francisco.

Purdy, 25, is entering the last year of his rookie deal and is in line for a significant raise for 2025 after being vastly underpaid for a starting quarterback over the last two seasons. With Purdy having just become eligible for a second contract, the 49ers have signaled all offseason from ownership on down that they are willing to pay Purdy.

Kittle, 31, is entering the last year of a five-year, $75 million contract. He is scheduled to have a cap number of $22.026 million for 2025. But Kittle and the 49ers are reportedly “far apart” on their contract talks.