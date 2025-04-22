Bears G.M. Ryan Poles: Joe Thuney extension is a priority

The Bears are looking for more than one year with guard Joe Thuney.

General Manager Ryan Poles sent a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Chiefs in a trade for Thuney early this offseason and the veteran guard is in the final year of the contract he brought with him from Kansas City. During a press conference on Tuesday, Poles said signing Thuney to an extension is “definitely” one of the team’s priorities in the near future.

Thuney will turn 33 during the 2025 season, but he’s been durable throughout his career. He missed two games during the 2022 regular season and two games during the 2023 postseason, but has otherwise been a fixture in the lineup for both the Patriots and the Chiefs.

The Bears extended guard Jonah Jackson’s deal after trading for him this offseason. They also signed cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker T.J. Edwards to extensions recently.