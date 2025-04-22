 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears G.M. Ryan Poles: Joe Thuney extension is a priority

  
Published April 22, 2025 12:55 PM

The Bears are looking for more than one year with guard Joe Thuney.

General Manager Ryan Poles sent a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Chiefs in a trade for Thuney early this offseason and the veteran guard is in the final year of the contract he brought with him from Kansas City. During a press conference on Tuesday, Poles said signing Thuney to an extension is “definitely” one of the team’s priorities in the near future.

Thuney will turn 33 during the 2025 season, but he’s been durable throughout his career. He missed two games during the 2022 regular season and two games during the 2023 postseason, but has otherwise been a fixture in the lineup for both the Patriots and the Chiefs.

The Bears extended guard Jonah Jackson’s deal after trading for him this offseason. They also signed cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker T.J. Edwards to extensions recently.