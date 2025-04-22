Davante Adams was “shocked” by Jets’ handling of Aaron Rodgers

Last week, former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers told the world about the way the team treated him on the way out the door. Former Jets (and now Rams) receiver Davante Adams already knew about it.

“We golfed together on a Wednesday [Feb. 5] in Vegas, at Shadow Creek, and then [Rodgers] told me he was going to [meet with the Jets] on Thursday [Feb. 6] and then come back and we’d play again Friday,” Adams recently told Mike Silver of TheAthletic.com. “And he was just in such a bad mood [after the meeting] that he hit me up and was like, ‘I’m not coming back, bro.’ He’s like, ‘This was horrible; they just disrespected me completely.’”

Adams’s first reaction was to regard it as an exaggeration.

“I thought he was being a little dramatic at first,” Adams told Silver. “I’m like, ‘Bro, don’t paraphrase it. How did he say this?’ [But] that’s how he said it. And I was shocked because I didn’t think anybody had the balls to, for lack of better words, to hit him with it like that. Just flat out — ‘Yeah, I think we’re just gonna do something different. We’re gonna move in a different direction.’ It was shocking, but right from that moment, I knew there was no chance that I’d be back there.”

Adams wouldn’t have been staying with the Jets without a drastically revised contract. His salary was due to mushroom in 2025, as part of the effort to bump up the APY on his five-year deal with the Raiders. With Rodgers leaving, there wouldn’t have been a reason to keep Rodger’s close friend.

The Jets haven’t, and won’t, engage in a pissing match with Rodgers over whether the meeting went the way he claims. There’s nothing to be gained by wrestling in the mud with Rodgers.

Besides, his whining about it helped prove their point that it’s now about the J-E-T-S, not man who used to play Q-B there.