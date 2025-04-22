Shannon Sharpe vows to sue his accuser and Tony Buzbee for defamation

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe was sued on Sunday, for sexual assault and other claims. He has posted a video addressing the situation.

During his statement, Sharpe vows to sue the plaintiff and her attorney for defamation.

“To my family, friends, friends, supporters, and colleagues, I want to speak to you directly and from the heart,” Sharpe said. “This is a shakedown. I’m gonna be open. transparent, and defend myself, because this isn’t right.

“This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay Z. Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he’s going to release a thirty-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be ten minutes or so. Hey, Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it, or I would myself. You know what happened and you’re trying to manipulate the media.

“The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup, coordinated by Gabbi, also known as Karli on OnlyFans. Gabbi and Tony Buzbee want fifty million dollars, what they’re getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down. My career is all about real talk and honesty. I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about, and I’m going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do. I love all you guys. Thanks.”

Sharpe won’t need to separately sue the plaintiff; he can proceed with a counterclaim in response to her lawsuit. Any action against Buzbee would most likely need to be filed separately.

Sharpe’s comments further frame the case as boiling down to the contents of an edited video and the contents of the unedited video.