 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shannon Sharpe vows to sue his accuser and Tony Buzbee for defamation

  
Published April 22, 2025 01:10 PM

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe was sued on Sunday, for sexual assault and other claims. He has posted a video addressing the situation.

During his statement, Sharpe vows to sue the plaintiff and her attorney for defamation.

“To my family, friends, friends, supporters, and colleagues, I want to speak to you directly and from the heart,” Sharpe said. “This is a shakedown. I’m gonna be open. transparent, and defend myself, because this isn’t right.

“This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay Z. Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he’s going to release a thirty-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be ten minutes or so. Hey, Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it, or I would myself. You know what happened and you’re trying to manipulate the media.

“The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup, coordinated by Gabbi, also known as Karli on OnlyFans. Gabbi and Tony Buzbee want fifty million dollars, what they’re getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down. My career is all about real talk and honesty. I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about, and I’m going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do. I love all you guys. Thanks.”

Sharpe won’t need to separately sue the plaintiff; he can proceed with a counterclaim in response to her lawsuit. Any action against Buzbee would most likely need to be filed separately.

Sharpe’s comments further frame the case as boiling down to the contents of an edited video and the contents of the unedited video.