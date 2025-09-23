 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni credits his key players for playing special teams

  
September 22, 2025

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis wouldn’t have been in position to save the game on Sunday against the Rams if he wasn’t on the field. The fact that he, and fellow defensive tackle Jalen Carter, stay on the field for such plays prompted coach Nick Sirianni to heap praise on all of his key players who play special teams, too.

“I want you to flip it to the other side,” Sirianni said when asked about the presence of Carter and Davis on the field goal block unit, “where [tackle] Jordan Mailata and [guard] Landon Dickerson and [guard] Tyler Steen, all those guys play field goal, too,” Sirianni said. “I think that’s just the selflessness of our football team. [cornerback] Cooper DeJean plays on kickoff, [linebacker] Jalyx Hunt plays on kickoff. We just have these guys that are willing to do whatever we need to do to win football games, whether that’s sacrificing, one place or the other, or playing special teams and it’s no different there. I think you look back, like some of our good pushes from the last couple years, you have Jordan Davis on it, you have Jalen Carter, you had Brandon Graham on it, and it’s like, ‘Oh, you know, Brandon Graham’s a 15-year vet and he’s still on this.’

“I give so much credit to Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox of them carrying that culture and Lane [Johnson] and now all the guys that we have now of carrying the culture and it’s team, it’s together.”

They did it together on Sunday, a total-team effort that first erased a 19-point deficit and then preserved a one-point lead by blocking the field goal and turning it into a seven-point win.