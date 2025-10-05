Nick Sirianni goes for his third 5-0 start in only five seasons

On Sunday against the Broncos, the Eagles have a chance to make history, in two very different ways.

With a win, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni would author his third 5-0 start in only five seasons. That’s only been done once before in league history, by Hall of Famer and coaching legend Paul Brown.

A win by the Eagles could also create another type of history, and not the ideal kind.

The Eagles have been outgained in every game this season. If they’re outgained by Denver today but nevertheless win, the Eagles will be the first team in NFL history to go 5-0 while gaining fewer yards than the opponent in each and every game.