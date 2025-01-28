Nick Sirianni has no update on Landon Dickerson’s injury

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni offered no update on left guard Landon Dickerson’s knee injury, because he doesn’t have to. The team is required to issue an injury report later this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dickerson plans to play in Super Bowl LIX.

Dickerson moved to center to replace Cam Jurgens (back) in the NFC Championship Game. He was injured in the first half and labored as long as he could before Jurgens, who wasn’t expected to play, replaced him.

Jurgens said after the game he expects to be ready for the Super Bowl.

Dickerson played 39 offensive snaps in the championship game and Jurgens 27.

Tyler Steen replaced Dickerson at left guard.