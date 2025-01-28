 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni has no update on Landon Dickerson’s injury

  
Published January 28, 2025 04:09 PM

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni offered no update on left guard Landon Dickerson’s knee injury, because he doesn’t have to. The team is required to issue an injury report later this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dickerson plans to play in Super Bowl LIX.

Dickerson moved to center to replace Cam Jurgens (back) in the NFC Championship Game. He was injured in the first half and labored as long as he could before Jurgens, who wasn’t expected to play, replaced him.

Jurgens said after the game he expects to be ready for the Super Bowl.

Dickerson played 39 offensive snaps in the championship game and Jurgens 27.

Tyler Steen replaced Dickerson at left guard.