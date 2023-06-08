 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts may be the most coachable person I’ve ever been around

  
Published June 8, 2023 12:34 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a significant jump from 2021 to 2022 to help the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

A year ago at this time, head coach Nick Sirianni noted the improvement he’d seen from Hurts throughout the offseason program. On Thursday, Sirianni said Hurts has taken more steps forward in 2023.

“Jalen may be the most coachable person I’ve ever been around in my life,” Sirianni said at his press conference. “And he’s just always looking to get better. Now, that’s our job as coaches to make sure we’re feeding him good information. He’s so coachable and he just keeps getting better, and he keeps getting better, and he keeps getting better. And so I do, I see another jump in everything that he’s done — with the accuracy, with the decision-making. I mean, we’re doing 7-on-7 so there is no … pass rush except for the people who are walking at him with the bags. … But I do see his development continuing.

“That’s what we talk about with Jalen all the time. I don’t know what his ceiling is because he just keeps getting better and he’s going to continue to do that. So I’ve seen that same jump — the speed of which he makes his decisions, the accuracy of his throws, he’s really had a good spring.”

After winning the NFC last year, Hurts signed a five-year contract extension worth $255 million. If Hurts can continue to elevate his game, he’ll undoubtedly prove worth the investment.