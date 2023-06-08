Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts may be the most coachable person I’ve ever been around

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a significant jump from 2021 to 2022 to help the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

A year ago at this time, head coach Nick Sirianni noted the improvement he’d seen from Hurts throughout the offseason program. On Thursday, Sirianni said Hurts has taken more steps forward in 2023.

“Jalen may be the most coachable person I’ve ever been around in my life,” Sirianni said at his press conference. “And he’s just always looking to get better. Now, that’s our job as coaches to make sure we’re feeding him good information. He’s so coachable and he just keeps getting better, and he keeps getting better, and he keeps getting better. And so I do, I see another jump in everything that he’s done — with the accuracy, with the decision-making. I mean, we’re doing 7-on-7 so there is no … pass rush except for the people who are walking at him with the bags. … But I do see his development continuing.

“That’s what we talk about with Jalen all the time. I don’t know what his ceiling is because he just keeps getting better and he’s going to continue to do that. So I’ve seen that same jump — the speed of which he makes his decisions, the accuracy of his throws, he’s really had a good spring.”

After winning the NFC last year, Hurts signed a five-year contract extension worth $255 million. If Hurts can continue to elevate his game, he’ll undoubtedly prove worth the investment.