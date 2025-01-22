 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts, Quinyon Mitchell will take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough

  
January 22, 2025

The Eagles are holding their first practice of the week on Wednesday and two players who picked up injuries in the divisional round are set to be part of it.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said at a Wednesday press conference that quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell will be on the field. Hurts hurt his left knee in the win over the Rams, but did not miss any snaps. Mitchell left the game with a shoulder injury.

The session will be a walkthrough rather than a full session, but the fact that both players will be taking part is a positive sign for their chances of playing against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Thursday and Friday will bring further chances for both players to get on the practice field and their continued presence should point to them being good to go for Sunday.