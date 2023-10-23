Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was uncomfortable Sunday, we’ll see how he is later in week

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put a brace on his left knee for the second half of Sunday night’s win over the Dolphins, but said after the game that he was fine and that he didn’t anticipate needing to do anything special to get ready for Week Eight’s game against the Commanders.

On Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked at his press conference about how Hurts is feeling a day after the game. Sirianni said the quarterback seemed to be doing well, but the team would keep monitoring him as the week unfolds.

“Seemed like he was in good spirits and good today,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ll see later in the week of how he’s feeling and everything. I know that he battled through being uncomfortable yesterday. He can answer some of those questions as far as how he felt and all those different things. I just know this guy is tough as nails and is going to do everything he can do to help our football team win. He knows to help our football team win he has to be on the field, and just credit to him for him playing one of his better games this season through some discomfort that he had yesterday.”

Hurts has taken every offensive snap for the Eagles through the first seven weeks of the season. Marcus Mariota, who was warming up ahead of the third quarter on Sunday night, is his backup.