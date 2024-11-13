Nick Sirianni: Jayden Daniels has come out on fire

The Eagles and Commanders will play their first of two 2024 divisional matchups on Thursday, which will be the first time Philadelphia faces quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Entering Week 11, Washington is No. 3 in points scored and No. 4 in total yards — in large part due to Daniels’ strong play. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted in his Tuesday press conference that facing Daniels and Washington’s offense presents several challenges.

“[H]e’s come out on fire,” Sirianni said. “He’s got his team playing really well. Hats off to their coaches. You know, I just have a lot of respect for that coaching staff and the players on that team.

“He’s playing really good football. It’s very obvious. I think everybody can see that. A really good player who started off on fire, so we’ll have a challenge here this week. Can’t say enough good things about him. You know, how he’s going to the right place with the football, being accurate, the things he can do when things do break down. I have got a lot of respect for him and we’ll have our hands full.”

In his 10 starts, Daniels has completed 68.7 percent of his throws for 2,147 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions — good for a passer rating of 101.7. He’s also rushed for 464 yards with four TDs.

