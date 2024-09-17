 Skip navigation
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Nick Sirianni on A.J. Brown missing multiple weeks: I don’t know that yet

  
Published September 17, 2024 08:28 AM

The Eagles played without wide receiver A.J. Brown in Monday night’s loss to the Falcons and Brown suggested that the team is going to continue playing without him for a while.

Brown told Lisa Salters of ESPN that he will miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t confirm that during his postgame press conference, however.

“We’ll see. We’ll see,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “I don’t know that yet. You know I won’t give you that information yet because I don’t know. We’ll see how that goes.”

Sirianni called Brown “one of the best players in the NFL” when discussing how his absence impacts the team and any extended absence is going to make life more difficult for a coach who drew a lot of heat for his decisions late in Monday night’s game.