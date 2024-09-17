Nick Sirianni on A.J. Brown missing multiple weeks: I don’t know that yet

The Eagles played without wide receiver A.J. Brown in Monday night’s loss to the Falcons and Brown suggested that the team is going to continue playing without him for a while.

Brown told Lisa Salters of ESPN that he will miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t confirm that during his postgame press conference, however.

“We’ll see. We’ll see,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “I don’t know that yet. You know I won’t give you that information yet because I don’t know. We’ll see how that goes.”

Sirianni called Brown “one of the best players in the NFL” when discussing how his absence impacts the team and any extended absence is going to make life more difficult for a coach who drew a lot of heat for his decisions late in Monday night’s game.