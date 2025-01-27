Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: All he does is win

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’s condition for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game was monitored all week because of a left knee injury, but Hurts was in the lineup against the Commanders and he played without showing any sign of an injury.

Hurts ran for three touchdowns while completing 20-of-28 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 55-23 win. That sends Hurts to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons and it provided an opportunity for head coach Nick Sirianni to defend his quarterback against the criticisms that he has faced since the 2023 season went sour.

“How about our quarterback? He’s a stud,” Sirianni said on Fox after the game. “I knew he was going to play that way. I knew it. Don’t doubt him. All he does is win.”

Sirianni had more to say on the topic at his press conference after the game.

“It’s amazing how much doubt there is sometimes,” Sirianni said. “I can’t quite comprehend it. It doesn’t look like people think it should look like, but the guy has been clutch. He’s won a ton of football games.”

There was discussion of tension between Hurts and Sirianni after the 2023 season, but everyone appeared to be on the same page as they became the first Eagles coach-quarterback duo to go to the Super Bowl a second time.