Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell: We’ll see as week goes on

The Eagles had a couple of key players pick up injuries in Sunday’s win over the Rams and head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have much of an update on either one during a Monday press conference.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hurt his left knee and made a brief trip to the sideline medical tent, but did not miss any snaps. He said after the win that “I finished the game’ when asked how he was feeling.

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell did not return after injuring his shoulder, but said after the game that he felt he would be OK. Sirianni said that the team will know more about both players in the coming days.

“We’ll have more information for you,” Sirianni said. “Obviously still going through the process of the day here. I know those guys will do everything they can to do be at the top part of their game on Sunday. I’m confident in our training staff and I’m confident in those guys. We’ll see how that goes as this week goes on.”

The Eagles will release their first injury report of the week after practice on Wednesday.