 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell: We’ll see as week goes on

  
Published January 20, 2025 04:59 PM

The Eagles had a couple of key players pick up injuries in Sunday’s win over the Rams and head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have much of an update on either one during a Monday press conference.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hurt his left knee and made a brief trip to the sideline medical tent, but did not miss any snaps. He said after the win that “I finished the game’ when asked how he was feeling.

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell did not return after injuring his shoulder, but said after the game that he felt he would be OK. Sirianni said that the team will know more about both players in the coming days.

“We’ll have more information for you,” Sirianni said. “Obviously still going through the process of the day here. I know those guys will do everything they can to do be at the top part of their game on Sunday. I’m confident in our training staff and I’m confident in those guys. We’ll see how that goes as this week goes on.”

The Eagles will release their first injury report of the week after practice on Wednesday.