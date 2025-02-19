 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni on new OC Kevin Patullo: He’s very important to the success we’ve had

  
Published February 19, 2025 03:00 PM

Jalen Hurts will have yet another offensive coordinator, but at least the Eagles’ quarterback has familiarity with Kevin Patullo.

The Eagles made Patullo’s promotion official Wednesday, announcing he will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.

“Very important to the success that we’ve had,” head coach Nick Sirianni said of Patullo, via Dave Spadaro of the team website. “He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me a lot with different head coaching things. I can’t tell you that I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, ‘What do you think?’ That’s in everything. That’s in-game, out of game, with scheduling; that’s with offensive stuff; that’s with game-management stuff. I lean on him a lot. 

“That continuity is really important, because he knows what I’m thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all of those different things, so he’s been a great resource for me the entire time, [and] our success this year, but really the success we’ve had since we’ve been here. Can’t be great without the greatness of others, and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo, and I trust him with everything. Got a ton of trust and faith with him. He’s awesome.”

Hurts, who played three years at Alabama and one at Oklahoma, had a different play-caller every year at the collegiate level. In Hurts’ five NFL seasons, Shane Steichen is the only offensive coordinator Hurts has had for more than one year. Brian Johnson was the Eagles’ coordinator in 2023 and Kellen Moore in 2024.

Patullo is moving into his 16th season coaching in the NFL, all on the offensive side of the ball and primarily working with wide receivers and quarterbacks. He coached with Sirianni with the Colts.

Patullo has never called plays in the NFL.

Jeff Stoutland will retain his title as run game coordinator and oversee the ground game, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.