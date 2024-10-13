Nick Sirianni says he was “just excited” when having words with fans at end of game

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared to be chirping at Philly fans at the end of today’s win over the Browns, but afterward he insisted nothing was wrong.

At his postgame press conference, Sirianni repeatedly said he was just expressing his excitement at winning the game, and credited the Eagle fans’ crowd noise for making a difference in the game.

“Just excited. Just excited to get the win. Just excited to get the win,” Sirianni said. “Our fans had created a couple of false starts that helped us win this football game.”

It sure looked like Sirianni was not just excited, but perhaps also angry at Philly fans who had been in his ear during the game, in which the Eagles struggled to put away one of the worst teams in the NFL. He may be better off channeling his excitement at something other than talking to the Eagles’ paying customers.