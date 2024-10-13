 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Nick Sirianni says he was “just excited” when having words with fans at end of game

  
Published October 13, 2024 04:57 PM

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared to be chirping at Philly fans at the end of today’s win over the Browns, but afterward he insisted nothing was wrong.

At his postgame press conference, Sirianni repeatedly said he was just expressing his excitement at winning the game, and credited the Eagle fans’ crowd noise for making a difference in the game.

“Just excited. Just excited to get the win. Just excited to get the win,” Sirianni said. “Our fans had created a couple of false starts that helped us win this football game.”

It sure looked like Sirianni was not just excited, but perhaps also angry at Philly fans who had been in his ear during the game, in which the Eagles struggled to put away one of the worst teams in the NFL. He may be better off channeling his excitement at something other than talking to the Eagles’ paying customers.