Nick Sirianni says he’s not thinking about Packers’ proposal to end tush push

There are multiple subplots regarding Monday night’s game between the Eagles and Packers.

Two, the Packers are the team that proposed the elimination of the tush push during the 2025 offseason.

On Saturday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked whether it’s occurred to him this week that the Packers were the team to start the tush-push-ban ball rolling.

“I don’t get wrapped up too much into that,” Sirianni said, via a transcript distributed by the team. “No.”

We’ll know he’s fibbing if the Eagles — as they should — call a tush push on the first offensive play from scrimmage.

Does Sirianni like the fact that the play gets under the skin of other teams?

“No, I don’t care,” Sirianni said. “Again, I try not to get wrapped up into things that are out of my control, and so I don’t have an opinion either way. This is the rule, this is what we’ll play by with the rule, and we’ll go from there.

The Packers weren’t the true source of the effort to get rid of the play. As PFT reported at the time, Green Bay was recruited by the league office to make the proposal. It’s become a trend of sorts, given that Competition Committee proposals require an 8-0 vote before moving to the full membership. Team proposals have a straight shot at a full vote.

The effort came two votes short of the required 24. Which means 22 teams voted to end the technique. Whether it’s the Packers or some other team, it’s currently expected that one of the 32 franchises will once again proposed a prohibition of the play. With or without a nudge from the league.

Regardless, it adds an extra layer of intrigue for Monday night. For those who are wearing cheese and not only eating it.