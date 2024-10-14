Nick Sirianni says he’s sorry about “how my energy was directed at the end of the game”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has admitted he could have handled the end of Sunday’s game better, saying he shouldn’t have been chirping with fans from his spot on the sideline.

Late in the Eagles’ win, Sirianni appeared to be yelling at fans who had yelled at him during the game. A day later, Sirianni acknowledged that it wasn’t the right way to celebrate a win.

“I was trying to bring energy yesterday, energy, enthusiasm, yesterday, and I’m sorry and disappointed in how my energy was directed at the end of the game. My energy should be all-in on coaching, motivating, and celebrating with our guys. I have to have better wisdom and discernment on when to use that energy, and that wasn’t the time,” Sirianni said. “We have the best fans in the world, there’s no place like this, and they show up and show out no matter where we are.”

The Eagles have had plenty of success with Sirianni, reaching the playoffs in each of his three seasons as head coach and getting to the Super Bowl after the 2022 season. But plenty of fans in Philadelphia aren’t satisfied with the job Sirianni is doing, and he heard the criticism from those fans on Sunday. Next time he’d be wise not to respond.