Nick Sirianni “thrilled” to hire Kellen Moore as Eagles’ offensive coordinator

The Eagles made it official today that Kellen Moore is their offensive coordinator for the 2024 season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni released a statement emphasizing all Moore has accomplished, starting with his college carer at Boise State, in which he was 50-3 as a starting quarterback, and through his NFL playing and coaching tenure.

“As an accomplished offensive coordinator, a former NFL player, and a Heisman finalist, Kellen has shown a tremendous ability to lead an offense at every level of the sport while gaining the trust and respect of his players and teammates,” Sirianni said. “He is an incredibly smart football coach whose depth of knowledge of the game has helped him become a talented playcaller in this league. During Kellen’s tenure as an NFL coach, he has helped to develop some of the best quarterbacks in the league and directed some of its best offenses. We are thrilled to have Kellen join our team.”

Moore played three NFL seasons with the Lions and three with the Cowboys and was hired as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach after retiring. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in Dallas after just one year as quarterbacks coach, spent four seasons in Dallas and then spent 2023 as offensive coordinator of the Chargers.

He’ll now try to turn around an Eagles offense that surprisingly collapsed down the stretch. Sirianni knows he needs Moore to build a sustainable offense in Philadelphia.