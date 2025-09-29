Nick Sirianni: Tush push variations make it exciting

The tush push was a topic at Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s postgame press conference on Sunday, but false starts had nothing to do with it this week.

The Eagles ran a couple of variations on their quarterback sneak in the 31-25 win over the Buccaneers. One saw Jalen Hurts toss an underhand pass to tight end Dallas Goedert for a touchdown and the other saw Hurts hand the ball to Saquon Barkley for an easy touchdown run.

After the game, Sirianni declined to say who drew up those plays but said they showed why “it’s an exciting play.” He also referenced the effort to ban the play by saying he saw a commercial during the Dublin game about the tush push and saying that supports his belief that people are fond of it.

“People like this play, I don’t really know what to say,” Sirianni said. “And then there are things off this play that make it really exciting. I’m not going to get too much more into answering this question, but it seems like people and fans like the play. It was pretty exciting today to get a touchdown pass off it, a touchdown run — two runs — that come off of it to make the play what it is.”

The offshoots are going to make defending the play even more difficult for Eagles opponents and the team’s run of 20 wins in their last 21 games illustrates just how hard it’s already been to stop them.