Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs 'corndog' at '25 SB
Steelers decline Harris' fifth-year option
Steelers decline Harris' fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Nick Sirianni: We’ll start Mekhi Becton out at tackle and see what happens

  
Published May 3, 2024 04:38 PM

Mekhi Becton officially signed with the Eagles this week and head coach Nick Sirianni discussed the team’s plans for him at a Friday press conference.

Becton played tackle throughout his time with the Jets, so the initial thought was that the Eagles signed him to serve as a backup to Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. They are moving Cam Jurgens from guard to take over for the retired Jason Kelce at center, however, and Sirianni was asked if Becton will be under consideration on the interior.

“We obviously have a lot of time to figure out who the top five guys are. He’s played tackle, obviously, as everybody knows. He’ll start there and then we’ll see what happens,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team.

Landon Dickerson is set at left guard with Tyler Steen, Matt Hennessey, Brett Toth, and fifth-round pick Trevor Keegan on hand as other guard options.