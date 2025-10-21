 Skip navigation
Nico Collins heads to locker room for concussion evaluation

  
Published October 21, 2025 12:51 AM

It’s been a rough night on offense for the Texans and it may only get more challenging.

Receiver Nico Collins is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return, Houston announced.

Collins hit his head against the turf early in the fourth quarter. He was shown on the ESPN broadcast entering the sideline medical tent and subsequently heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

Collins has four catches for 27 yards so far on Monday night.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Seahawks lead the Texans 27-12.

UPDATE 1:18 a.m. ET: Collins has been ruled out with a concussion.