Nico Collins questionable to return with hamstring injury

Nico Collins entered Sunday leading the NFL with 489 receiving yards. His average of 122.3 receiving yards per game has him on record pace.

The Texans receiver has done what he has done all season against the Bills, catching two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. But he came up gimpy after his 67-yard touchdown, which gave the Texans a 14-3 lead.

Collins went into the sideline medical tent before heading up the tunnel for the X-ray room.

The Texans list him as questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Houston is fortunate to be deep at receiver with Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs picking up the slack.